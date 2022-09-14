Startups PickMyWork, Dubdub.ai, others bag early-stage funding

PickMyWork, on Tuesday announced raising $1 million in a seed round led by Sosv’s Orbit Startups. The funding round also saw participation from Soonicorn Ventures, Upaya Social Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, Venture Catalyst, Mumbai Angels, 888vc, Imperier Holding, Chandigarh Angels and WeFounderCircle.

Zypp Electric chief Akash Gupta, IndiaLends’ Gaurav Chopra, and Prajakt Deolasee of Turtlemint also invested in the startup in an individual capacity.

Founded in 2019 by Kajal Malik, Vidyarthi Badireddy, and Utsav Bhattacharjee, PickMyWork operates a gig platform that provides digital companies with agents who help businesses acquire end customers as well as merchants. The company uses a pay-per-task model, and claims that it helps its clients save on customer acquisition.

The Gurugram-based startup plans to use the funds in growing its network of agents in various geographies in India. A part of the raised investment will also be utilised in strengthening the technology stack to further increase the efficiency of the distribution, the company said in a release.

“PickMyWork is bridging this gap for various businesses, while simultaneously creating income sources. We have seen the model succeed, which is also reflecting in our month-on-month growth rate of 30%,” said Vidyarthi, chief executive, PickMyWork.

Meanwhile, AI-based web tool Dubdub.ai has raised seed round funding of $1 million from Waveform Ventures and Accel Atoms. Forward Slash Capital, Force Ventures and angel investors including Koo’s founder Aprameya Radhakrishna, Mindtickle’s founder Nishant Mungali, Slintel’s founder Deepak Anchala, Netflix’s former head of marketing Swati Mohan, actor Gaurav Kapur, and Kommune’s founder Roshan Abbas also participated in the round.

The startup plans to use the funds to invest in building technical expertise in the team, improving the platform offering, and validating several use cases for global customers.

Founded in 2021 by IIT Kanpur alumni Anubhav, Rahul Sankhwar, Rahul Garg, and Anchal Jaiswal, Dubdub.ai is an AI-based web tool that enables audio and video dubbing in over 50 languages without any language expertise.

Also, wealthtech platform Finnovate has raised close to $1 million in its pre-series A funding from angel investors. Founded by Nehal Mota and Naveen Singh, Finnovate offers personalised financial life planning and researched-based investment portfolios to working professionals, high-net-worth individuals and families. The startup will use the funds to scale its technology-led wealth management platform and Finnversity, its financial literacy platform.

Meanwhile, digital publishing startup MyLang Creators has received an undisclosed amount in a seed round of funding led by Rainmatter, with Supermorpheus and others participating in the round.

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to utilise the funds to scale up regional outreach by extending the same experience to other languages of India.

Founded by Pavaman Athani and Vasantkumar Shetty, MyLang provides Indian language content to its users, with a focus on short-form audio format.

