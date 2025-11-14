Stanford Seed Announces STN Awards 2025, to Be Held from November 27–29 in Jaipur

Entrepreneurs from the Stanford Seed Network South Asia at the Annual Conclave

The Stanford Seed Transformation Network (STN) South Asia is delighted to announce the STN Awards 2025, set to take place during the STN Conclave 2025 from November 27 to 29, 2025, in Jaipur. The awards ceremony will be a highlight of the event which is the flagship annual gathering of the Stanford Seed community in South Asia.



The Seed Transformation Network Awards 2025 mark an important milestone for the STN South Asia community. These awards will recognize exceptional entrepreneurs and enterprises who have consistently demonstrated outstanding business growth, created meaningful social impact, and contributed significantly to strengthening the STN network. Awards will be presented in three categories: Transformation Excellence, Social Impact, and Network Champion, celebrating both institutional and individual achievements within this diverse community.

The much-anticipated STN Conclave 2025 will bring together over 200 business leaders from across South Asia to celebrate transformation and strengthen the bond among Seed entrepreneurs. Over the three-day event, participants will engage in keynote sessions, interactive workshops, and peer-led forums designed to promote collaboration and leadership among entrepreneurs scaling with purpose.

Among the distinguished speakers headlining the Conclave are Kirthiga Reddy, CEO and Co-founder of Verix, and Captain G. R. Gopinath, Founder of Air Deccan and author of Simply Fly and Viraj Bahl, Founder, Veeba Foods. Speakers will share their insights on entrepreneurship, transformation, and purposeful leadership.

Speaking about the event, Nasir Ali, President, STN said “The STN Conclave is more than a gathering, it’s a celebration of shared learning, collaboration, and the spirit of transformation that defines our network. Each year, we come together to exchange ideas, inspire one another, and strengthen the community that continues to drive meaningful impact across regions.”

Speaking about the STN Awards, Harish Arnezath, Regional Director, Stanford Seed South Asia, said “The STN Awards celebrate the spirit of transformation and purpose-driven leadership that defines the Seed community. Our network of entrepreneurs is our greatest asset, advancing Seed’s mission of building thriving enterprises that change lives. These awards honour those who’ve turned resilience into leadership and are sustaining growth and impact for the future.”

The STN Conclave 2025 reflects the enduring vision of Stanford Seed to accelerate growth, foster leadership, and create lasting social and economic impact through entrepreneurship.

About Stanford Seed:

Stanford Seed is a philanthropic institute of Stanford Graduate School of Business, delivers world-class business training to entrepreneurs in emerging markets to help them transform and grow their businesses, create jobs, and make a positive impact in their communities. Its flagship initiative, the Seed Transformation Program, is a 10-month leadership program for CEOs/founders and their management teams that brings Stanford’s decades of experience in business growth to India.

