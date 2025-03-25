Standard Chartered makes three new hires in India to boost private credit business
Standard Chartered makes three new hires in India to boost private credit business

By Reuters

  • 25 Mar 2025
Standard Chartered's headquarters in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Standard Chartered has made three new hires in India, according to its email to Reuters on Tuesday, as the bank aims to bolster its private credit business in the country.

The London-based bank has hired Ankit Raghav, who was at UBS Group before, as a director on the leveraged and acquisition finance and private credit team. He will report to the team's managing director Pritha Majumdar.

The other two hires include Ankit Dokania, also for the leveraged and acquisition finance team, and S. Siddharth, who will join as the executive director for the private and traded credit team.

India is seeing strong demand for private credit with a growing number of Indian alternative investment funds expanding their businesses in the category, mirroring a pickup in activity across Asia.

All the three hires will be based in Mumbai, known as the country's financial hub.

