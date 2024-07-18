Standard Chartered boosts private bank team in UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Standard Chartered boosts private bank team in UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong

Standard Chartered boosts private bank team in UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong

By Reuters

  • 18 Jul 2024
Standard Chartered boosts private bank team in UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong
The Standard Chartered bank logo at their headquarters in London. | Credit: Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Standard Chartered has hired more than a dozen new bankers to its private banking teams in Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to grow the affluent business, a bank statement said on Thursday.

The hires includes Nicholas Cheng, who joined as managing director, head of private markets group. He reports to Foo Tian Ong, regional head of private banking in Southeast Asia and Singapore, the statement said.

Cheng joined the Singapore-based private banking teams with another seven new hires. They will focus on building relationship and offering advisory to ultra-high-net-worth individual clients in the region, it added.

Advertisement

The bank also recruited four relationship managers in Hong Kong and two relationship managers in the UAE, the statement said.

"Aligned with the ambition to grow the affluent business, the bank has been building up the private bank in the last few years," the statement said, adding the hiring of new talents will boost the frontline teams to support the needs of clients.

Standard Chartered reported a 5.5% rise in first-quarter pretax profit in May, as a surge in income from its trading and wealth businesses more than compensated for additional credit losses.

Advertisement
Standard CharteredInternationalUAEMiddle East

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Standard Chartered boosts private bank team in UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong

Finance

Standard Chartered boosts private bank team in UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong

Premium
Germany's Nemetschek Group to float India-focused VC fund

Finance

Germany's Nemetschek Group to float India-focused VC fund

Premium
Bottomline: mPokket has got figures to flaunt, but with slight uptick in bad loans

Finance

Bottomline: mPokket has got figures to flaunt, but with slight uptick in bad loans

Premium
Former Omidyar, TPG execs wind up VC firm as fundraising stalls

Finance

Former Omidyar, TPG execs wind up VC firm as fundraising stalls

Sensex, Nifty post record closing highs for second day aided by IT stocks

Finance

Sensex, Nifty post record closing highs for second day aided by IT stocks

Blume, IvyCap, Unilever Ventures bet on three startups

Consumer

Blume, IvyCap, Unilever Ventures bet on three startups

Advertisement