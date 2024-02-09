Stakeboat Capital plans IT services platform, places first bet

Premium Chandrasekhar Kandasamy, managing partner, Stakeboat Capital

Mid-market private equity firm Stakeboat Capital is aiming to create an investment platform focused on niche information technology services and the engineering design segment after placing a bet on a Bengaluru-based IT outsourcing company, two people privy to the development told VCCircle. The PE firm, which last year marked the final ......