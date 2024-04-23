Stakeboat-backed tech platform strikes first acquisition

Premium Chandrasekhar Kandasamy, managing partner, Stakeboat Capital

A technology investment platform created by mid-market private equity firm Stakeboat Capital to make acquisitions in engineering design and niche IT services segments has struck its maiden deal, VCCircle has learnt. Stakeboat created a platform earlier this year through its investment in Bengaluru-based IT company SBCDC Software Pvt. Ltd, VCCircle reported ......