  Stakeboat-backed tech platform strikes first acquisition

Stakeboat-backed tech platform strikes first acquisition

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 23 Apr 2024
Stakeboat-backed tech platform strikes first acquisition
Chandrasekhar Kandasamy, managing partner, Stakeboat Capital

A technology investment platform created by mid-market private equity firm Stakeboat Capital to make acquisitions in engineering design and niche IT services segments has struck its maiden deal, VCCircle has learnt.  Stakeboat created a platform earlier this year through its investment in Bengaluru-based IT company SBCDC Software Pvt. Ltd, VCCircle reported ......

