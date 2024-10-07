Stakeboat-backed Ozonetel strikes fresh B2B acquisition
Stakeboat-backed Ozonetel strikes fresh B2B acquisition

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 07 Oct 2024
Stakeboat-backed Ozonetel strikes fresh B2B acquisition
Credit: Reuters

Hyderabad-based communications services provider Ozonetel has made a fresh acquisition in the telecommunications sector, a top company executive told VCCircle. The artificial intelligence-powered customer engagement platform, which is backed by private equity firm Stakeboat Capital and offers services domestically and offshore both, has now acquired New Delhi-based virtual network operator (VNO) ......

