Srei Equipment Finance attracts attention of two global PE funds

Srei Equipment Finance has received expressions of interest for up to $250 million (Rs 1,867 crore) infusion from US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore's Makara Capital Partners.

EY is advising the company on the fundraising exercise.

Arena Investors is a multi-strategy investment firm with $2.2 billion of committed capital. Its global mandate is not constrained by asset class and industry.

Makara Capital Partners is a global financial services company coming under the purview of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Founded in 2005, it specialises in fund management, private equity, and structuring and financing, with a focus on innovation, infrastructure and energy.

The fundraise process is being carried out in parallel to the debt realignment plan of the wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance.