S&R Associates ropes in former EY exec as partner in tax practice

Ajinkya Gunjan Mishra, partner, S&R Associates

Full-service law firm S&R Associates has appointed Ajinkya Gunjan Mishra as a partner for taxation practice to its New Delhi office.

Mishra will be overseeing the firm’s indirect tax and trade law practice.

The latest appointment takes S&R Associates’ total number of partners to 35 till date.

Mishra comes with over 16 years of experience in indirect tax, including GST, value added tax (VAT), service tax, central and state excise, sales tax and customs matters and has advised multinational companies on various regulatory matters, including trade incentives under foreign trade policy, free trade agreements and export/fiscal incentive schemes, S&R Associates said in a statement.

Before joining S&R Associates, Mishra was with Luthra and Luthra Law offices wherein he was elevated to partner in 2018. He also had a stint with Ernst & Young.

Started in 2005, S&R Associates is a law firm with offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. Last week, the firm represented Embassy Office Parks REIT and its manager, Embassy Office Parks Management Services, in the Rs 334.8 crore acquisition of Bengaluru-based Embassy Business Hub.

