facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Spotlight: PE-backed Vastu Housing grows loan book, retains focus on asset quality

Spotlight: PE-backed Vastu Housing grows loan book, retains focus on asset quality

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 09 Nov 2023
Premium
Spotlight: PE-backed Vastu Housing grows loan book, retains focus on asset quality
Sandeep Menon, founder, MD and CEO, Vastu Housing

Vastu Housing Finance Corp, a mortgage lender controlled by private equity firm Multiples PE, plans to increase its product offerings over the next few years to grow as well as diversify its loan book at a quick pace but won’t hesitate to slow down in certain areas if required to maintain its asset quality, top executives said.  The lender, which offers credit mainly to low-income ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Spotlight: PE-backed Vastu Housing grows loan book, retains focus on asset quality

Finance

Spotlight: PE-backed Vastu Housing grows loan book, retains focus on asset quality

Premium
Aim to back Asian firms eyeing Middle East expansion from new fund: Gulf Capital CEO

Finance

Aim to back Asian firms eyeing Middle East expansion from new fund: Gulf Capital CEO

Global dealmaking lull storing pent-up demand, say investment bankers

Finance

Global dealmaking lull storing pent-up demand, say investment bankers

Premium
Julius Baer snags more capital for maiden India-focused equity fund

Finance

Julius Baer snags more capital for maiden India-focused equity fund

Premium
Bottomline: GoDigit turns profitable in FY23, gross premium rises

Finance

Bottomline: GoDigit turns profitable in FY23, gross premium rises

Premium
Kedaara-backed Aavas Financiers to get funding from foreign investor

Finance

Kedaara-backed Aavas Financiers to get funding from foreign investor

Advertisement