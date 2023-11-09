Spotlight: PE-backed Vastu Housing grows loan book, retains focus on asset quality

Premium
Vastu Housing Finance Corp, a mortgage lender controlled by private equity firm Multiples PE, plans to increase its product offerings over the next few years to grow as well as diversify its loan book at a quick pace but won’t hesitate to slow down in certain areas if required to maintain its asset quality, top executives said. The lender, which offers credit mainly to low-income ......
