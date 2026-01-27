SpotDraft, Nivaan Care, Mysa get early-stage funds

Mysa's co-founders Ashutosh Panigrahi, Arpita Kapoor and Mohit Rangaraju, chief business officer Mohit Jain

A startup that simplifies contract management and another that does the same for finance-related workflows, and a third that helps with pain management have raised early-stage funds between $3 million and $8 million in separate rounds.

Contract lifecycle management firm SpotDraft, which is backed by marquee investors such as Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji’s PremjiInvest and global investment firm Prosus Ventures, has raised $8 million (around Rs 73 crore) from Qualcomm Ventures in a strategic Series B extension round.

Advertisement

It had collected $56 million in Series B round in February 2025 led by Singapore-based Vertex Ventures’ growth fund and American firm Trident Partners. Existing investors Xeed VC, Arkam Ventures, Prosus Ventures, and PremjiInvest also participated in the round. This was nearly two years after SpotDraft raised $26 million in March 2023 in a Series A round led by PremjiInvest.

SpotDraft, founded in 2017, offers an AI-driven contract lifecycle management platform for in-house legal teams. The tool helps in redlining, e-signatures, intelligent contract repository, third-party papers, and clickwrap agreements.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its product and AI capabilities and expand its enterprise presence across the Americas, EMEA, and India.

Advertisement

Nivaan Care, a single specialty interventional pain management chain, has secured $7 million (around Rs 64 crore) in Series A round led by Sorin Investments, a tech-focused investment firm co-founded by private equity veteran Sanjay Nayar and Angad Banga of Hong Kong-based Caravel group.

Existing investors W Health Ventures, Endiya Partners and Rebright Partners also participated in the round.

Advertisement

It will use the capital to expand its clinic network across multiple Indian cities, strengthen its clinical and operating infrastructure, and to continue innovating on new-age minimally invasive pain management procedures.

The New Delhi-based company was founded in 2023 by Nivesh Khandelwal and Vishwas Singh. It offers pain management services through a combination of physiotherapy, nutrition and psychology care plans. Nivaan Care pocketed $4.25 million (Rs 36.9 crore) in seed funding led by Endiya Partners, with participation from existing investor W Health Ventures in February last year.

Advertisement

Mysa, a fintech startup that offers solutions to mid-sized enterprises and is based in Bengaluru, has raised $3.4 million (around Rs 31 crore) in a pre-series A round of funding, co-led by Blume Ventures and Piper Serica.

New investors Ikemori Ventures, Raise Financial Services, QED Innovation Labs, and existing investors Antler, IIMA Ventures and Neon Fund also participated in the round.

The round takes Mysa’s total funding raised so far to $6.2 million. It raised $2.8 million in seed funding last year.

Advertisement

Mysa was founded by Arpita Kapoor and Mohit Rangaraju, who previously built Mech Mocha, a social gaming startup acquired by Flipkart. It plans to use the capital to deploy the fresh capital to deepen its AI capabilities and its banking product offerings.





Share article on Leave Your Comments