Spiritual wellness platform Emerging Vision raises Series A funds led by Lightspeed

Emerging Vision, an online spiritual wellness company, said it has raised $4 million (Rs 29 crore) from its Series A funding round led by Lightspeed.

The company said it will use the capital to enhance its Guruji and Teller livestreaming wellness platforms, as well as scale operations. With the new round, the company has raised $5 million in total funding so far.

Emerging Vision was founded in 2019 and headquartered in Singapore.

“Spiritual services have played a key role in people’s lives, and today’s young generation is keen to adopt new ways to implement spirituality in their daily routines,” Saarthak Singh, co-founder of Emerging Vision, said.

The company said within 18 months of its Android launch and three months of its iOS launch, Emerging Vision had a $6 million annualised revenue run rate, growing 500 per cent year on year.

Currently, the platform does 180,000 consultations per month with around 30% of new users returning in the following month. It now has a team of more than 550 astrologers.

Other players in the segment include Sutradhar, MyMandir, and 27 Mantra.

Earlier this month, AppsForBharat, a studio focused on building apps for spiritual and devotional needs, raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital.