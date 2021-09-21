Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Speciale’s new fund to carve bigger chunk for follow-on deals as it nears final close
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Speciale Invest, one of the few early-stage deep-tech-focused venture capital firms in India, aims to deploy more follow-on dollars...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...