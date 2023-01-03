facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • SpaceX to raise $750 mn at $137 bn valuation: Report

SpaceX to raise $750 mn at $137 bn valuation: Report

By Reuters

  • 03 Jan 2023
SpaceX to raise $750 mn at $137 bn valuation: Report
Elon Musk | Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk's SpaceX is raising $750 million in a new round of funding that values the rocket and satellite company at $137 billion from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CNBC reported late Monday.

Reuters had reported in November that SpaceX was in talks about an offering of mostly secondary shares that could value the company at up to $150 billion, representing a 20% increase in valuation.

SpaceX, which counts Alphabet Inc and Fidelity Investments among its investors, had raised about $1.68 billion through equity financing in June.

Advertisement

Spokespersons for SpaceX and Horowitz did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Horowitz was also a co-investor in Musk's Twitter buyout deal worth $44 billion.

SpaceX has launched numerous cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Starlink, SpaceX's growing network of thousands of internet satellites, is looking at generating major revenue with commercialized applications such as the rollout of high-speed internet on commercial airlines.

Advertisement

SpaceX competes with Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos's space venture Blue Origin and billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic.

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Sebi directs Oyo to refile DRHP with select updates

Consumer

Sebi directs Oyo to refile DRHP with select updates

Startups spring in US from ashes of Big Tech purge

People

Startups spring in US from ashes of Big Tech purge

Higher customer acquisition widens Lead's loss in FY22

Finance

Higher customer acquisition widens Lead's loss in FY22

TikTok owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China: Report

TMT

TikTok owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China: Report

SpaceX to raise $750 mn at $137 bn valuation: Report

Finance

SpaceX to raise $750 mn at $137 bn valuation: Report

Markets extend gains, powered by financials' surge

Finance

Markets extend gains, powered by financials' surge

Advertisement