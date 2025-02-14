Somerset Indus Capital onboards another offshore LP for third India fund

Premium Ramesh Kannan, partner, Somerset Indus Capital

Somerset Indus Capital Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm which has backed companies such as Genworks, Apex Hospitals and Sterling Hospitals, has onboarded a new offshore limited partner for its third investment vehicle, VCCircle has learned. The PE firm, which previously roped in the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) as an LP ......