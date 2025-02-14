Somerset Indus Capital onboards another offshore LP for third India fund
By Aman Rawat

  • 14 Feb 2025
Premium
Ramesh Kannan, partner, Somerset Indus Capital

Somerset Indus Capital Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm which has backed companies such as Genworks, Apex Hospitals and Sterling Hospitals, has onboarded a new offshore limited partner for its third investment vehicle, VCCircle has learned.  The PE firm, which previously roped in the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) as an LP ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

