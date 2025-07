Solar module maker Renewsys lifted profits and margins in FY25. Can it stay the course?

Premium Credit: Pixabay

In April this year, solar photovoltaic module maker Renewsys India Pvt Ltd inked one of the biggest logistics and warehousing deals in recent times. It leased more than 7 lakh square feet of industrial space in Khalapur, near Mumbai, from Everstone-backed IndoSpace. The ten-year lease came at a hefty monthly ......