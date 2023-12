SoftBank wraps up $375 mn India exit with a profit

Masayoshi Son, CEO, SoftBank | Credit: Reuters

Japanese technology investment goliath SoftBank, which has been on a spree to harvest money from its India portfolio, has completed its exit from a local company after offloading stakes in at least four other firms. SoftBank and many other private equity and venture capital investors have pulled out over $6 billion ......