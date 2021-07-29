Wasabi, Fixcraft, MyFitness, Murf.ai raise funding

Bengaluru based Wasabi, a communication platform that helps small and medium businesses manage customer relationships, has raised $1.8 million in a seed round led by Ankur Capital.

Other participants in the round include Binny Bansal backed 021 Capital, Sparrow Capital, and notable angels like Ankit Bhati (Ola), Mekin Maheshwari (Udhyam Learning), Lalit Keshre (Groww), Revant Bhate (Mosaic Wellness), Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn) and Ashish Goel (Urban Ladder).

Wasabi said in a statement that the fresh funds would be deployed to build a strong engineering team, develop their product offering and create early customer traction.

“The biggest moat for small businesses is their relationship and proximity to customers. While they do this exceptionally well offline, they are struggling to extend the same experience digitally. They juggle multiple apps and find it complex to manage. We want to simplify this, help them build stronger customer relationships and grow their business.” Nikhil Goenka, co-founder, Wasabi, said.

Founded in 2021 by Pradeep Dodle and Nikhil Goenka, Wasabi aims to be a ‘Hubspot’ for small businesses in India.

Fixcraft

Fixcraft, a cloud-based car servicing app, has raised $1 million in pre-Series A round led by Ubiquity Capital.

The round also saw Amit Lakhotia (Park plus), Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl (BharatPe), Shashvat Nakrani (BharatPe), Rohit Kapoor (Oyo India and SEA) Maninder Gulati (Oyo), Deepak Jain (Bain & Co), Ashish Goel (UrbanLadder), Akshay Saxena (Avanti Fellows), Anshoo Sharma (MagicPin) Manu Jain (Carbun8) and Sumit Jain (Unacademy).

Fixcraft said that the funds will be used in widening its presence in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, to date the firm has provided services to 3,500 customers till date.

Fixcraft founder and CEO Vivek Sharma said it has witnessed 400% year-on-year growth and is targeting to maintain the momentum across our B2C and B2B channels equally by investing heavily in technology.

“Fixcraft’s business model combines an asset-light business with full-stack control on the quality of service. The team has the right focus on execution and I see them having the ability to build a solid business over time,” Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO India and SEA, said.

Founded in 2018 by Vivek Sharma, Abhishek Goyal, and Inderjeet Rao, the start-up focuses on car after-sales services.

Unlike the aggregator, Fixcraft owns the customer pipeline end to end along with the execution of repair works.

Till date, the startup has raised $1.5 million in total including the current round, while the previous round in 2020 was led by Rishab Malik, co-founder of Droom.

MyFitness

Peanut butter brand MyFitness has raised $1 million in a seed round led by accelerator fund 9Unicorns.

The round also saw Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, co-founders of Beardo, Arjun Vaidya, founder of Dr Vaidya’s, and Nutrabay founders Sharad Jain and Shreyans Jain.

The seed funds will be used for sales and marketing, new product launches and team expansion. The startup aims to reach a milestone of Rs 100 crore annual recurring revenue.

Founded in 2019 by Mohammad Patel and Rahil Virani, the firm offers peanut butter in four flavours, natural, chocolate, honey and original peanut butter. MyFitness also sells apple cider and oats.

Murf.ai

Murf.ai, an AI-enabled voice-over startup, has raised $1.5 million in a seed funding round led by Elevation Capital.

Other participants in the round include Vidit Aatrey (Meesho), Sanjeev Barnwal (Meesho), Kashyap Deorahe (HyperTrack) and Ashish Goel (Urban Ladder).

Murf.ai said that the fresh funds will be deployed for hiring AI research talent for R&D and product development, building a voice synthesis technology and driving expansion across EMEA and the Americas.

“In the last few years, the advances in speech synthesis technology have brought the quality at par with natural human speech. At Murf.ai, we are on a mission to integrate the latest AI and voice technologies to provide realistic, human-sounding voiceovers for a diverse set of use cases.

Our AI-based voice cloning technology will also allow users to create custom clones of their voices using just a few minutes of recorded audio,” Ankur Edkie, CEO & CTO, Murf.ai, said.

Founded in 2020 by Sneha Roy, Ankur Edkie, and Divyanshu Pandey, Murf.ai is a SaaS tool that allows users to generate “human-like” voiceovers for videos and slideshows. the firm aims to make high-quality voiceovers accessible to content creators.

The AI firm has said that it has 12x revenue growth, with 80% of the business coming in from the US and the UK.