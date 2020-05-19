Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
GIC, Sunil Mittal invest in a small finance bank
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd and Bharti Enterprises founder Sunil Bharti Mittal have invested in a small finance...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS