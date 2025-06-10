Slice backer 8i Ventures ropes in key local LP for second VC fund

Premium 8i Ventures general partner Vishwanath V (left) and founding partner Vikram Chachra

Early-stage venture capital firm 8i Ventures has roped in a domestic limited partner for its second fund after extending the timeline to mark its final close, VCCircle has learned. Mumbai-headquartered 8i Ventures, which counts consumer-fintech unicorn Slice and specialty coffee brand Blue Tokai among its portfolio companies, has secured a commitment for ......