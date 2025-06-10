Slice backer 8i Ventures ropes in key local LP for second VC fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Slice backer 8i Ventures ropes in key local LP for second VC fund

Slice backer 8i Ventures ropes in key local LP for second VC fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 10 Jun 2025
Premium
Slice backer 8i Ventures ropes in key local LP for second VC fund
8i Ventures general partner Vishwanath V (left) and founding partner Vikram Chachra

Early-stage venture capital firm 8i Ventures has roped in a domestic limited partner for its second fund after extending the timeline to mark its final close, VCCircle has learned.  Mumbai-headquartered 8i Ventures, which counts consumer-fintech unicorn Slice and specialty coffee brand Blue Tokai among its portfolio companies, has secured a commitment for ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Did TA Associates meet the benchmark in exit from BFSI firm?

Finance

Did TA Associates meet the benchmark in exit from BFSI firm?

Premium
ICICI Prudential AMC finalises large team of bankers as IPO plan gets rolling

Finance

ICICI Prudential AMC finalises large team of bankers as IPO plan gets rolling

Bajaj Finserv appoints former Kotak executive Lakshmi Iyer to lead investments

Finance

Bajaj Finserv appoints former Kotak executive Lakshmi Iyer to lead investments

Premium
How Advent, Multiples PE-backed Svatantra Microfin fared in FY25

Finance

How Advent, Multiples PE-backed Svatantra Microfin fared in FY25

RBI rejects PE-backed Annapurna Finance's banking application for second time

Finance

RBI rejects PE-backed Annapurna Finance's banking application for second time

Premium
TPG-backed Fibe set to bag a cheque from new investor

Finance

TPG-backed Fibe set to bag a cheque from new investor

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW