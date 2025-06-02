Sixth Sense, Wipro Consumer Care stare at losses as portfolio firm shuts down
Sixth Sense, Wipro Consumer Care stare at losses as portfolio firm shuts down

By Aman Rawat

  • 02 Jun 2025
Consumer-focused venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures, along with Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, are staring at potential losses following the shutdown of a portfolio company.   Backed by Sixth Sense Ventures and Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, direct-to-consumer (D2C) Ayurveda-focused beauty brand ......

