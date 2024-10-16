Sistema.bio, Suraasa, Alchemyst AI, Lifechart, PetStrong and Tablesprint raise early funds

(L-R) Ankit and Rishabh-Khanna, founders of Suraasa

Teacher workforce startup Suraasa, software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups Alchemyst AI and Tablesprint, gut wellness brand Lifechart, pet food company PetStrong and biogas tech startup Sistema.bio raised early-stage funding, companies said on Wednesday.

Sistema.bio

Biogas tech startup Sistema.bio has bagged $15 million in funding to accelerate its international expansion.

This fresh fundraise led by ElectriFI and participated by existing investors like Chroma Impact, KawiSafi Ventures, and AXA IM Alts, will help the company expand in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Sistema.bio has installed 100,000 biogas units across 35 countries, transforming animal waste into clean energy and fertilizer. Their digester tanks can be directly connected to gas stoves, helping to prevent over 1 million tons of CO2 emissions each year.

Suraasa

Suraasa, a teacher workforce development and global teacher mobility platform, has rasied $6 million in a funding round, led by Reach Capital, with participation from ETS Capital, NB Ventures, TSM ventures, TRTL Ventures and other strategic investors.

This investment will help the comapany accelerate its mission to enhance teacher quality, equip educators with global-standard skills, and facilitate their integration into diverse educational systems worldwide, it said in a statement.

Founded by Ankit and Rishabh Khanna, Suraasa offers competency-based skilling programs.

This fund infusion would allow Suraasa to scale its operations internationally, building teams.

Tablesprint

Tablesprint, an AI-powered no-code app builder, has raised around $1 million funding round, led by a group of angel investors and syndicates including Ankit Bhati (Ola), Ajeet Khurana (Reflexical), Sunil Sharma (Coingape), BlueLotus Ventures, TDV Partners, DGC Ventures and Abhijeet Bhandari (startups adviser).

This funding will enhance Tablesprint's offerings, helping the company strengthen its team and drive product development, the company said in a statement.

Tablesprint offers an AI-first SaaS platform that enables companies to build intuitive apps and playbooks across business verticals.

The no-code platform offers customisable building blocks like AI write/image, forms, workflows, kanban and charts, which can be tailored to specific business processes like sales, orders, purchases, HR and more.

Alchemyst AI

Gen-AI SaaS startup Alchemyst AI has raised $300,000 in a pre-seed round, led by Inflection Point Ventures, along with 100Unicorns and Early Seed Ventures.

Alchemyst AI will use the funds to enhance GPU (graphics processing unit) and technology infrastructure, support team development, scale operations, and drive growth, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2023 by Uttaran Nayak and Anuran Roy, Alchemyst AI with the help of generative AI develops digital employees that automate routine tasks, allowing teams to focus on high-value activities.

Alchemyst AI in process to expand across major global markets, including India, the US, MENA (Middle East), and Southeast Asia, as per the company.



Lifechart

Lifechart, a gut wellness brand, has raised approximately $250,000 from Prajay Advisors LLP.

In addition to Prajay, other investors such as Agility Ventures, Expert Dojo and other angel investors such as Ahana Gautam, Nitish Mittersain (Nazara Technologies), Sarath Sura (Sunn91 Ventures) and Marwari Angels also invested about $250,000 through convertible instruments.

Since its inception, Lifechart claims to have positively impacted over 250,000 customers, primarily from tier-II, III & IV places across India. The brand’s full-stack solution offers an end-to-end experience from diagnosis to treatment, leveraging AI-driven technology and a network of highly trained medical professionals.

Lifechart is in the process of hiring 50 in-house BAMS and BHMS doctors, expanding its capacity to address the growing demand for gut health solutions in underserved regions, it said in a statement.

PetStrong

PetStrong, a Gurugram-based pet food company, has announced the completion of its latest funding round led by Auxano Capital with participation from CXOs from various Industries. The deal value remains undisclosed.

The recent funding will allow PetStrong to accelerate product research, expand manufacturing capabilities and broaden its distribution network to reach pet owners in major cities and smaller towns.

The company aims to bridge the gap in Indian pet dietary practices by offering affordable, high-protein products catering to local pets’ nutritional needs, it said in a statement.

