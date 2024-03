Silverneedle Ventures has final close of maiden fund in sight after initial hiccups

Ajay Jain, co-founder and managing partner, Silverneedle Ventures

Early-stage venture capital firm Silverneedle Ventures has the final close of its maiden fund in sight, after missing the initial timelines amid delays in deal closures, a top executive told VCCircle. The fund has a target corpus of Rs 100 crore ($12 million) and a greenshoe option of Rs 50 crore. ......