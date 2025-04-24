Silicon Road Ventures hires Anthill exec as head of India investments
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Silicon Road Ventures hires Anthill exec as head of India investments

Silicon Road Ventures hires Anthill exec as head of India investments

By Aman Rawat

  • 24 Apr 2025
Premium
Silicon Road Ventures hires Anthill exec as head of India investments
Deeksha Narendra Kumar, Head, India Investments, Silicon Road Ventures

US-based early-stage venture capital firm Silicon Road Ventures, which has been eyeing an entry into India since at least 2019, has finally roped in its head of investments for the country from Anthill Ventures.  Silicon Road Ventures, which was working to launch a four-month accelerator programme in India in 2019, has ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Orios Venture closes fourth fund below target, onboards key LP

Finance

Orios Venture closes fourth fund below target, onboards key LP

Pro
Yali Capital taps key LP for maiden VC fund to back deep-tech startups

Finance

Yali Capital taps key LP for maiden VC fund to back deep-tech startups

Premium
WestBridge, Nexus-backed Biz2Credit revives listing plan, in talks for pre-IPO round

Finance

WestBridge, Nexus-backed Biz2Credit revives listing plan, in talks for pre-IPO round

Pro
Temasek pulls out over $200 mn multibagger from legacy India bet

Finance

Temasek pulls out over $200 mn multibagger from legacy India bet

ANZ appoints Raciti country head of Singapore and head of SEA, India and Mideast

Finance

ANZ appoints Raciti country head of Singapore and head of SEA, India and Mideast

Premium
DPI charts new VC strategy, targets fintech across Africa, MENA

Finance

DPI charts new VC strategy, targets fintech across Africa, MENA

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW