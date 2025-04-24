Silicon Road Ventures hires Anthill exec as head of India investments

Premium Deeksha Narendra Kumar, Head, India Investments, Silicon Road Ventures

US-based early-stage venture capital firm Silicon Road Ventures, which has been eyeing an entry into India since at least 2019, has finally roped in its head of investments for the country from Anthill Ventures. Silicon Road Ventures, which was working to launch a four-month accelerator programme in India in 2019, has ......