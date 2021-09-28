Shorts: Elective surgeries-focused Glamyo Health raises funds led by Ananta Capital

Glamyo Health, a healthcare startup focusing on elective surgeries, has raised $3 million in a Series A round of funding led by Ananta Capital.

The round also saw participation from Agility Ventures; Udtara Ventures; We Founder Circle; Dexter Angels; Tej Kapoor, managing partner at Fosun; Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, founders of Licious; Dhruv Kapoor, Partner at Sistema; Aditya Singh, principal at Stride VC; and Ayush Jain.

Started at the end of 2019, the brand has raised $3.5 million in total so far.

“Due to the pandemic, there has been a huge backlog of elective surgeries. The lack of quality healthcare professionals and facilities is also a challenge in India,” Archit Garg, co-founder of Glamyo Health, said.

The company currently has a presence in 10 cities which include Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and also Tier II cities like Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Patna. Glamyo aims to scale up in 20 plus cities in the next six months.