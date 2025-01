Shell set to strike M&A to grow India lubricants business

Pro Shell's logo at a petrol station in Britain. | Credit: Reuters/May James/File photo

British energy giant Shell plc is set to acquire an Indian petroleum products manufacturing company as it looks to expand its footprint in the South Asian country, VCCircle has gathered. Shell, which has been looking to diversify its India portfolio into low-carbon offerings including liquified natural gas (LNG) and renewable ......