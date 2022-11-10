Sharpsell.ai raises funds from Mistry Ventures, others

Sales solutions startup Sharpsell.ai on Thursday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Mistry Ventures and existing investor Cornerstone Venture Partners.

The Bengaluru-based startup offers a sales playbook automation platform for large sales teams that helps sales executives with product illustration tools, learning and personalized content to close more deals.

The platform is used by over 550,000 sales executives across banking, insurance, pharma, technology and automotive industries.

“With this fundraise we get one step closer to our mission of transforming 50 million sellers as expert customer advisors. We plan to use the investment for product innovation and to expand into the US and other geographies outside India,” said Hanuman Kamma, chief executive of Sharpsell.ai.

He further added that the company is on a path to triple its revenue in the next 12 months.

The startup was founded in 2018 by Kamma and Arun Subramanian. It has customers like Kotak Life, HDFC Mutual Fund, Tata Capital.

“Traditional sales learning and enablement platforms must evolve to serve the needs of larger dispersed sales forces. The demand for automation software with specialised capabilities is increasing particularly in a 5G environment. Sharpsell.ai, built with a focus on business outcomes, and a strong leadership team is well placed to deliver ROI for its clients,” said Ashish Iyer, Managing Director at Mistry Ventures.

Mistry Ventures was set up by Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons Ltd chairman, in 2018, with an aim to incubate new ventures, provide seed, early-stage and growth capital to startups.

“The platform has shown tremendous traction and growth. Our confidence in the founders and the product has only strengthened over time, and we are looking forward to working with Hanuman and Arun to take Sharpsell.ai to global scale”, shared Abhishek Prasad, managing partner at Cornerstone Venture Partners.

