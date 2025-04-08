Nifty, Sensex rebound on bargain buying ahead of RBI rate decision
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • Nifty, Sensex rebound on bargain buying ahead of RBI rate decision

Nifty, Sensex rebound on bargain buying ahead of RBI rate decision

By Reuters

  • 08 Apr 2025
Nifty, Sensex rebound on bargain buying ahead of RBI rate decision
People walk outside the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Benchmark equity indexes rose on Tuesday, lifted by bargain buying and a broader Asian rally, as hopes that global trade tensions might ease helped domestic markets recover from their worst drop in 10 months.

The Nifty 50 rose 1.69% to 22,535.85 while the BSE Sensex gained 1.49% to 74,227.08. The indexes fell about 3% in the previous session as fears of a recession took hold after fresh U.S. tariffs escalated the global trade war.

On Tuesday, the Nifty posted its best session in three months while the Sensex in three weeks.

Advertisement

Bargain hunting after Monday's drop drove domestic markets higher, said Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities.    

Asian stocks rebounded from 1-1/2-year lows, with Japan's Nikkei 225 jumping 6%, outperforming regional peers. 

The uptick came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Japan would send a delegation to negotiate on the tariffs, boosting hopes that Washington might soften its tariff stance. 

Advertisement

However, Trump also warned of an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing maintains its retaliatory measures.

Despite global concerns, Indian markets may remain relatively insulated due to limited direct exposure to the tariffs, said A Balasubramanian, chief executive of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. 

"Additionally, falling oil prices could help reduce inflation, potentially leading to further rate easing from the Reserve Bank of India to support growth," Balasubramanian said.

Advertisement

The RBI is widely expected to announce a 25-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday.

All 13 major Indian sectoral indexes advanced on the day. The broader markets also firmed up, with smallcap and midcap indexes gaining about 2.1% each.

Among stocks, jeweller Titan gained 3.4% on strong quarterly revenue growth, while Bharat Electronics also rose 3.4% after an order win. 

Advertisement

Lenders Axis Bank, State Bank of India, and PNB Housing Finance climbed following upgrades from Goldman Sachs.

Nifty 50BSE SensexrecessionUS tariffstrade warNikkei 225Donald TrumpRBI

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rupee hits over two-week low hurt by weaker Chinese yuan, importer hedging

Markets

Rupee hits over two-week low hurt by weaker Chinese yuan, importer hedging

Sensex, Nifty log worst session in 10 months as trade war tumult intensifies

Markets

Sensex, Nifty log worst session in 10 months as trade war tumult intensifies

Sensex, Nifty endure US tariff jolt; relatively lower duties limit losses

Markets

Sensex, Nifty endure US tariff jolt; relatively lower duties limit losses

Trump tariffs hinder M&A and IPOs in what was supposed to be a blockbuster quarter

Markets

Trump tariffs hinder M&A and IPOs in what was supposed to be a blockbuster quarter

Rupee trims fiscal year loss after March surge but tariff risk lingers

Markets

Rupee trims fiscal year loss after March surge but tariff risk lingers

Sensex, Nifty close fiscal 2025 higher on strong March rally

Markets

Sensex, Nifty close fiscal 2025 higher on strong March rally

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW