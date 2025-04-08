Nifty, Sensex rebound on bargain buying ahead of RBI rate decision

People walk outside the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Benchmark equity indexes rose on Tuesday, lifted by bargain buying and a broader Asian rally, as hopes that global trade tensions might ease helped domestic markets recover from their worst drop in 10 months.

The Nifty 50 rose 1.69% to 22,535.85 while the BSE Sensex gained 1.49% to 74,227.08. The indexes fell about 3% in the previous session as fears of a recession took hold after fresh U.S. tariffs escalated the global trade war.

On Tuesday, the Nifty posted its best session in three months while the Sensex in three weeks.

Bargain hunting after Monday's drop drove domestic markets higher, said Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities.

Asian stocks rebounded from 1-1/2-year lows, with Japan's Nikkei 225 jumping 6%, outperforming regional peers.

The uptick came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Japan would send a delegation to negotiate on the tariffs, boosting hopes that Washington might soften its tariff stance.

However, Trump also warned of an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing maintains its retaliatory measures.

Despite global concerns, Indian markets may remain relatively insulated due to limited direct exposure to the tariffs, said A Balasubramanian, chief executive of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

"Additionally, falling oil prices could help reduce inflation, potentially leading to further rate easing from the Reserve Bank of India to support growth," Balasubramanian said.

The RBI is widely expected to announce a 25-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday.

All 13 major Indian sectoral indexes advanced on the day. The broader markets also firmed up, with smallcap and midcap indexes gaining about 2.1% each.

Among stocks, jeweller Titan gained 3.4% on strong quarterly revenue growth, while Bharat Electronics also rose 3.4% after an order win.

Lenders Axis Bank, State Bank of India, and PNB Housing Finance climbed following upgrades from Goldman Sachs.

