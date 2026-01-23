Serum Institute CEO Poonawalla to bid for IPL champions RCB

Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, said on Thursday he will bid for the Indian Premier League cricket team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

"Over the next few months, will be putting in a strong and competitive bid" for the 2025 men's tournament champions, Poonawalla said on social media platform X, calling it "one of the best teams in the IPL."

He did not disclose details of the bid or specify whether he was bidding in a personal capacity or on behalf of the company.

RCB is owned by United Spirits, an Indian unit of the one of the world's largest spirits makers, Diageo.

In November, United Spirits said it will begin a strategic review of its investment in RCB as it focuses on its core alcohol business.

Diageo was seeking a valuation of about $2 billion for the team last year, according to media reports.

In 2025, the men's team won its first IPL title in the history of the tournament, while the women's team won its title in 2024.

