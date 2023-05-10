Sequoia backs SquareX; Castler, Agrizy, Soptle raise early-stage funding

Pravas Chandragiri, founder at Soptle

Cybersecurity startup SquareX, fintech platform Castler, agritech firm Agrizy and Software-as-a-service (SaaS) marketplace Soptle have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Cybersecurity startup SquareX has raised $6 million (Rs 49.2 crore) in a seed funding round from Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia.

The company will use the fresh capital for research & development (R&D) and launching its products.

Founded by Vivek Ramachandran, SquareX offers browser-based cybersecurity solutions to keep consumers safe online. It will be launching a beta version of their solution for a limited set of users beginning in May this year.

"By creating a browser-integrated cybersecurity solution, we aim to help consumers take control of their own security on the internet." Vivek Ramachandran, founder and chief executive officer, SquareX.

New Delhi-based fintech platform Castler on Wednesday said it has raised pre-Series A funding of $5 million (Rs 41 crore) co-led by IIFL fintech fund and Info Edge’s fund Capital 2B.

The round also saw participation from Stride Ventures, Piper Serica, with existing investors Zerodha, Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns, and Faad Network.

The fresh capital will be deployed by Castler to expand its geographical footprints and banking partnerships.

Founded by Vineet Singh and Dinesh Kumar, Castler is a global escrow platform for enterprises offering domestic and cross-border escrow solutions.

The company claims to work with 10 banking partners and manages over Rs 5,000 crore in transactions every month.

In 2022, Castler raised $1 million in a seed funding round led by Zerodha’s venture capital arm Rainmatter, with Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns, Faad Network and LetsVenture.

Agritech startup Agrizy has secured $5 million (Rs 41 crore) in a debt funding round from SBI, Yes Bank, Vivriti Capital, and other undisclosed financial firms.

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the fresh funds to develop its technological stack, improve processing capabilities and expand within India and overseas.

Founded in 2021 by Vicky Dodani and Saket Chirania, Agrizy connects processors and buyers of non-perishable farm products across both food and non-food categories like jute, oilseeds, cereals, pulses, and others to discover and fulfill transactions.

Last year, Agrizy raised seed funding of $4 million led by Ankur Capital, with participation from Omnivore and a clutch of angel investors.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Soptle has raised $1 million (Rs 8.2 crore) in a pre-seed funding round co-led by existing investor Kube VC, with We Founder Circle.

The round also saw participation from Iceland Venture Studio (IVS), Nyra Ventures and Ankur Agarwal (Dunzo) amongst others.

The funding will be deployed for product development, scaling up its technology stack and geographical expansion.

Founded in 2021 by Pravas Chandragiri, Soptle is a SaaS-based business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for FMCG manufacturers and retailers. The startup helps FMCG manufacturers serve the existing supply chains by providing access to procurement, production, demand generation, distribution and cash collection.

The startup had previously closed two angel rounds in 2022 and has cumulatively raised $1.4 million to date.

