Sensex, Nifty plunge as bank stocks dive after RBI takes over Yes Bank board

Indian stocks slumped on Friday with banks and non-bank companies dropping after the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to impose a moratorium on Yes Bank unnerved investors already jittery over the coronavirus outbreak.

The BSE’s 30-stock benchmark Sensex opened 2.2% lower at 37,613.96 and then extended the fall in early trade to touch a low of 37,011.09. The National Stock Exchange’s 50-stock Nifty also fell almost 3% in opening trade.

Bank and non-bank lenders dropped the most, led by private-sector lenders. Yes Bank slumped 25%, RBL Bank slipped 12% while IndusInd Bank dived and AU Small Finance Bank fell 10% each.

State-run banks fell, too. Both United Bank of India and Corporation Bank lost 20% and Allahabad Bank skid 16%. State Bank of India fell as much as 12%, before paring the losses.

Among non-banking finance companies, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd fell almost 12% in morning trade.

The RBI had on late Thursday imposed https://www.vccircle.com/rbi-imposes-moratorium-on-yes-bank-supersedes-board-caps-withdrawal a moratorium on Yes Bank and superseded its board after the country’s fifth-largest private-sector lender failed to raise capital from investors to cover for potential bad debts.

The central bank also capped withdrawal of deposits from Yes Bank to Rs 50,000 and appointed former State Bank of India chief financial officer Prashant Kumar as the lender’s administrator.

The RBI is also putting in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation, it said in separate statements late in the evening. The regulator said it is taking these measures to “restore depositors’ confidence” in Yes Bank.