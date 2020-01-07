Sensex, Nifty gain as oil tumbles amid caution over West Asia

Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday as crude prices slipped from their peaks, while investors remained cautious of any fresh escalation in US-Iran standoff.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.50% higher at 12,052.95, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed up 0.47% at 40,869.47. Both the indexes had gained as much as 1.1% earlier in the session.

Vedanta Ltd led gains on the Nifty, closing 3.62% higher, while Bharti Infratel Ltd ended 1.85% lower, becoming the biggest loser on the index.

"We do not have much clarity again from US-Iran issues, there is still uncertainty staying as a cloud," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

HDFC Bank Ltd closed up 1.58% higher. The lender had reported a 25% rise to Rs 10.68 trillion ($13.92 billion) in deposits for the quarter on Monday.