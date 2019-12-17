Sensex, Nifty close at record peaks, metals shine

Indian shares closed at record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in metal stocks as optimism over an initial Sino-U.S. trade pact boosted investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index settled 0.92% higher at 12,165, while the S&P BSE Sensex index closed up 1.01% at 41,352.17.

The Nifty Metal index gained the most among sectoral indices, closing up nearly 3%. Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and Jindal Stainless (Hissar) Ltd finished 6.47% and 5.37% higher, respectively.

However, realty and pharma stocks declined, with Nifty Realty index slipping 0.26% and Nifty Pharma index ending 0.33% lower.