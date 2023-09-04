Senior Rebright Partners exec steps down to float AI startup

Brij Bhasin

A senior executive who led the India investments at Rebright Partners, which counts MedikaBazaar, LetsTransport, MediBuddy, Eggoz, Virohan and Niro among its portfolio companies, has quit the Asia-focussed venture capital firm.

Brij Bhasin, who joined Rebright Partners in January 2015 as a principal for India investments and was promoted to the role of general partner in January 2019, took to microblogging platform X to announce his separation from the VC firm.

Bhasin, who was a founding team member of startup accelerator GSF Accelerator, is leaving Rebright to start his own startup. He has launched Snow Mountain AI, a generative AI startup.

He, however, will continue to be associated with Rebright Partners as a part-time partner.

“Going forward, I’ll be a part-time partner with Rebright and transition day-to-day portfolio support, new investments and fund management to our existing and new team members. I’ll continue to provide strategic support to our portfolio founders and refer new investment opportunities to the firm and our limited partners,” he said.

Bhasin said that Snow Mountain AI will receive investments from a few limited partners of Rebright Partners. “Some of Rebright’s LPs will be investing in my new venture and we will continue to collaborate closely in the future as well,” he said.

In the past, Bhasin was an advisor and part of the early team at Little Eye Labs, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014. He also founded Boost Tech in 2011. Previously, he has worked at insurance provider Allianz and enterprise contract intelligence company Pramata Corporation. He is a computer science graduate from the University of Minnesota, US.

