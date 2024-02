Secondaries deals key for evolution of PE/VC ecosystem: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium Amit Kakar, managing partner, Novo Holdings; Norbert Fernandes, director, TR Capital; Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC; Navjot Kaur, associate director, Epiq Capital

Activity in the secondary market would be an important aspect for the evolution of the private ecosystem in the country, at a time when exit opportunities are spurting, key industry executives said at VCCircle’s LP Summit in Mumbai on Friday. With exits and DPI (distributed to paid-in capital) becoming a crucial ......