SEBI revises block deal norms, raises minimum size
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • SEBI revises block deal norms, raises minimum size

SEBI revises block deal norms, raises minimum size

By Reuters

  • 09 Oct 2025
  • Listen to Story
SEBI revises block deal norms, raises minimum size
Credit: Reuters

India's markets regulator on Wednesday increased the minimum block deal size to 250 million rupees ($2.82 million) from 100 million rupees as part of its proposed changes to the country's framework for such transactions.

A block deal is used to execute large trades through a single transaction without putting either the buyer or seller in a disadvantageous position. For such trades, stock exchanges are permitted to provide a separate trading window.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India proposed changes to the country's block deal framework earlier this year.

Advertisement

SEBI said on Wednesday the block deal orders can now be either up to 3% above or below the price of the share and will be conducted through two windows - a morning session and an afternoon session.

The changes are effective 60 days after the issuance of the circular, the regulator said.

Advertisement
SEBI

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Canara HSBC Life sets IPO price band, targets $1.14 bn valuation

Markets

Canara HSBC Life sets IPO price band, targets $1.14 bn valuation

SEBI roundup: Safer UPI, a chit-fund scamster, and a pipemaker's hollow claim

Markets

SEBI roundup: Safer UPI, a chit-fund scamster, and a pipemaker's hollow claim

Finfluencers beat news media, professionals as info sources for investors: SEBI survey

Markets

Finfluencers beat news media, professionals as info sources for investors: SEBI survey

Less than 10% of Indian households invested in securities markets, shows SEBI survey

Markets

Less than 10% of Indian households invested in securities markets, shows SEBI survey

SEBI roundup: A kidnap drama, a repeat offender banker, and insider trading

Markets

SEBI roundup: A kidnap drama, a repeat offender banker, and insider trading

SEBI panel may urge asset disclosure for chairman, other senior officials

Markets

SEBI panel may urge asset disclosure for chairman, other senior officials

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW