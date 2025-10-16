SEBI passes interim order against power regulator CERC's officials over insider trading
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • SEBI passes interim order against power regulator CERC's officials over insider trading

SEBI passes interim order against power regulator CERC's officials over insider trading

By Reuters

  • 16 Oct 2025
  • Listen to Story
SEBI passes interim order against power regulator CERC's officials over insider trading
The SEBI logo on its headquarters in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

India's market regulator late on Wednesday issued an order against two officials of the country's federal power regulator alleging they traded on price-sensitive information in shares and derivatives of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said two officials at the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), along with related persons, traded in IEX derivatives and shares ahead of a policy decision that was likely to affect the company.

The sensitive information was on impending implementation of "market coupling" in the country's power exchanges.

Advertisement

The policy change, announced by the CERC late on July 23, 2025, led to a 29.6% drop in IEX's share price the following day.

SEBI ordered 13 individuals to deposit 1.73 billion rupees ($19.68 million), which it described as their "ill-gotten gains."

It has also barred these entities from dealing in the securities market, the regulator said in its interim order.

Advertisement

CERC officials did not immediately respond to calls or messages seeking comment. The order was released outside regular working hours.

Advertisement
Indian Energy ExchangeSEBICERCinsider trading

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Baring PE India-backed Lohum looks to tap investors for expansion capital

Infrastructure

Baring PE India-backed Lohum looks to tap investors for expansion capital

Premium
Searchlight: PMEA Solar Tech posts strong FY25 growth ahead of planned IPO

Infrastructure

Searchlight: PMEA Solar Tech posts strong FY25 growth ahead of planned IPO

Adani eyes dozens of assets of Sahara Group to build land bank

Infrastructure

Adani eyes dozens of assets of Sahara Group to build land bank

Edelweiss-backed India Energy Transition Fund raises $60 mn

Infrastructure

Edelweiss-backed India Energy Transition Fund raises $60 mn

Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT Trust acquires North India warehouse

Infrastructure

Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT Trust acquires North India warehouse

Premium
Embassy REIT in advanced talks to acquire commercial asset

Infrastructure

Embassy REIT in advanced talks to acquire commercial asset

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW