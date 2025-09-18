SEBI dismisses Hindenburg allegations against Adani group
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • SEBI dismisses Hindenburg allegations against Adani group

SEBI dismisses Hindenburg allegations against Adani group

By Reuters

  • 18 Sep 2025
SEBI dismisses Hindenburg allegations against Adani group
Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Thursday dismissed allegations of stock manipulation against billionaire Gautam Adani and his group of companies made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research.

SEBI began investigating Adani group companies, including Adani Ports, Adani Power and Adani Enterprises, in 2023 after Hindenburg accused them of using tax havens and failing to disclose transactions between related parties.

While the conglomerate denied wrongdoing, the accusations led to a $150-billion sell-off of the group's stock. The shares have since recovered.

Advertisement

An Adani group spokesperson did not immediately offer a comment on SEBI's decision, which was contained in two separate orders.

SEBI said that the transactions between Adani group companies and companies flagged by Hindenburg could not be called related party transactions and therefore did not violate regulatory norms on disclosures or constitute market manipulation.

Advertisement
SEBIHindenburg ResearchAdani GroupGautam Adani

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

JPMorgan sees India IPOs surpass 2024 levels as fundraising gathers steam

Markets

JPMorgan sees India IPOs surpass 2024 levels as fundraising gathers steam

RBI, SEBI plan quicker entry processes for foreign investors

Markets

RBI, SEBI plan quicker entry processes for foreign investors

Premium
Explained: What and how SEBI decided on Adani Group's transactions

Markets

Explained: What and how SEBI decided on Adani Group's transactions

SEBI eases foreign investor entry, lowers minimum size for large IPOs

Markets

SEBI eases foreign investor entry, lowers minimum size for large IPOs

Nifty 50, Sensex rise for second week on tax boost, Fed easing bets

Markets

Nifty 50, Sensex rise for second week on tax boost, Fed easing bets

Urban Company's IPO subscribed within hours of launch

Markets

Urban Company's IPO subscribed within hours of launch

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW