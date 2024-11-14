Searchlight: Has restaurant chain China Gate hit the growth wall?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Searchlight: Has restaurant chain China Gate hit the growth wall?

Searchlight: Has restaurant chain China Gate hit the growth wall?

By Prithvi Durai

  • 14 Nov 2024
Premium
Searchlight: Has restaurant chain China Gate hit the growth wall?
Credit: 123RF.com

About three decades ago, Darjeeling native Krishna Tamang set up a streetside cart selling Chinese food in the suburbs of Mumbai. Tamang has come a long way since the humble beginning and his ChinaGate Restaurants Pvt Ltd today operates 24 upscale restaurants across eight prime locations in India’s financial capital.  These ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Blackstone eyes 20% stake in Haldiram's at $8 bn valuation

Consumer

Blackstone eyes 20% stake in Haldiram's at $8 bn valuation

Samara, Convergent-backed Agro Tech to buy Bharti-Del Monte JV

Consumer

Samara, Convergent-backed Agro Tech to buy Bharti-Del Monte JV

Premium
Searchlight: Has restaurant chain China Gate hit the growth wall?

Consumer

Searchlight: Has restaurant chain China Gate hit the growth wall?

Pro
Gaja Capital looks to shrug off a legacy bet with barely anything to show

Consumer

Gaja Capital looks to shrug off a legacy bet with barely anything to show

Premium
Private credit firm Ruya Partners strikes fourth bet from debut fund

Consumer

Private credit firm Ruya Partners strikes fourth bet from debut fund

Ugaoo, StampMyVisa, DesignX raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Ugaoo, StampMyVisa, DesignX raise early-stage funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW