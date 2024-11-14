Searchlight: Has restaurant chain China Gate hit the growth wall?

Premium
About three decades ago, Darjeeling native Krishna Tamang set up a streetside cart selling Chinese food in the suburbs of Mumbai. Tamang has come a long way since the humble beginning and his ChinaGate Restaurants Pvt Ltd today operates 24 upscale restaurants across eight prime locations in India’s financial capital. These ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.