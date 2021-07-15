SeaLink Capital Partners, others invest in health tech startup THB

Mid-market private equity firm SeaLink Capital Partners has struck a new bet by investing in clinical research and data analytics startup Sekhmet Technologies, which offers services under the brand THB.

Existing investors Healthquad, Blume Ventures and others also participated in this round, said SeaLink in a LinkedIn post.

However, it did not disclose the investment amount.

Akansh Khurana, co-founder and CEO of THB, said that the investment from SeaLink will help the startup tap into the private equity firm's deep healthcare experience, networks and their collaborative approach towards growth and value-creation.

THB is looking at global and therapy-specific expansions in the upcoming quarters, it added.

THB was founded in 2015 by Khurana, an investment professional and former Bain & co executive; Rajesh Pachar, a former Microsoft and NVIDIA executive; Rohit Kumar, a former customer marketing analytics professional at American Express; and Gagandeep Singh, an operations lead with large-scale SAP implementation experience.

The company was earlier known as The Healthy Billion before rebranding to THB -- short for technology, healthcare, and big data analytics -- in April 2016 following a dispute with another organisation over its original name.

It leverages technology to automate analytics for healthcare providers. With the help of data analytics, it provides personalised care to patients, helps doctors with diagnoses, and offers clinical research to pharmaceutical companies and government stakeholders.

THB received its first round of funding in 2016 from Bengaluru based Fireside Ventures and a group of Indian business leaders.

The same year, former Nokia executive Ajith Sukumaran and Apoorva Patni-led early-stage investment firm Currae Healthtech Fund pumped in capital. Blume Ventures and Healthquad came in as investors in February 2018.

In 2019, VCCircle reported that THB raised fresh capital from both new institutional investors as well as some of its existing venture capital backers.

Earlier this year, VCCircle reported that Healthquad had invested more money in THB.

Karthik Narayanaswamy, partner at SeaLink, who is joining the board of directors of THB, said that THB’s solutions help pharma companies and healthcare providers incorporate data-driven user engagement and decision making in their businesses, thereby unlocking significant value.

SeaLink was founded by former KKR executive Heramb R Hajarnavis. It announced the final close of its debut fund at $315 million (Rs 2,040 crore) in March 2018.

The firm made its debut investment in July 2016 when it backed healthcare firm NephroPlus.

Notably, SeaLink scored a quick exit from NephroPlus after the dialysis chain raised a $45 million (Rs 321.75 crore) from Bahrain-based Investcorp in 2019.

The private equity has also invested in mother- and child-care company Surya Children’s Medicare Pvt. Ltd.

Last month, it invested in automotive aftermarket company ki Mobility Solutions, as per a LinkedIn post.