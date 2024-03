Scope sets target for debut VC fund's final close, to expand investment focus

Premium Appalla Saikiran, founder and chief executive officer, Scope

Startup-focussed networking platform Scope, which floated its maiden venture capital fund late last year, is looking to make the final close of the investment vehicle in the next six months, a top company executive told VCCircle. “We’re looking to make the final close of our first venture capital fund by either ......