SBI, three others to sell stake in Equifax Credit Information

State Bank of India and three other lenders are selling their stake in Equifax Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd, the local joint venture of US-based consumer credit reporting firm Equifax Inc.

SBI, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank said in separate stock-exchange filings that they will divest their stake in Equifax Credit Information.

VCCircle had reported Bank of Baroda’s plan to sell its stake in Equifax Credit almost a year ago and SBI’s plan in October last year.

SBI will sell its 7.41% stake, Bank of Baroda 10%, Bank of India 3.5% and Kotak Mahindra 5.56%. All are selling their shares at Rs 67.43 apiece, though the price could increase as per the terms of the sale agreements.

At this price, SBI will fetch Rs 67.43 crore, Bank of Baroda Rs 91 crore, Bank of India Rs 31.86 crore and Kotak Rs 50.5 crore.

The stock-exchange filings didn’t specify who is buying the banks’ stake. However, VCCircle reported late last year that Equifax Inc. had the right to buy out its Indian partners and that it was likely to do so.

Equifax Inc. currently holds a 49.37% stake in the Indian venture while seven Indian financial institutions own the remaining. Apart from the four selling shareholders, Religare Finvest Ltd, Sundaram Finance Ltd and Union Bank of India are the other partners.

The selling shareholders didn’t specify any reason for their decision to exit the joint venture. However, Bank of Baroda has previously said that it planned to sell non-core assets in its struggle against bad loans.

Equifax

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax Inc. operates or has investments in 24 countries worldwide and employs about 11,000 people.

The global information services provider operates in India through Equifax Credit Information Services, launched in 2010, and Equifax Analytics Pvt. Ltd. It has offices in Bengaluru and Delhi.

In 2012, Equifax Inc. had acquired a 51% stake in Bengaluru-based analytics and business intelligence provider NettPositive. Two years later, it acquired the remaining stake.

Equifax Credit Information Services reported a 26% rise in total revenue to Rs 40.7 crore for the year through March 2018 from Rs 32.3 crore the year before. Net profit jumped to Rs 8.96 crore from Rs 2.65 crore.

For 2018-19, the company reported total income of Rs 50.83 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 11.87 crore.