Saudi Venture Capital strikes its first LP bet of 2024

Riyadh’s state-owned Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) has struck its first limited partner-style bet for this year in an Abu Dhabi-based independent private equity firm’s maiden regional fund. SVC, with $2 billion assets under management, has made a $30-million capital commitment towards its latest fund-of-fund investment, aimed at supporting growth and innovation ......