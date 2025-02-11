Saudi VC firm Waad Investment onboards Omani LP for $200-mn fund
Saudi VC firm Waad Investment onboards Omani LP for $200-mn fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 11 Feb 2025
Saudi VC firm Waad Investment onboards Omani LP for $200-mn fund
Yaser AlGhamdi, founding partner, Waad Investment

Waad Investment, a Saudi Arabia-based venture capital firm backed by a consortium of Gulf-based investors and family offices launched last year, has secured a limited partner commitment from the technology investment arm of the Oman Investment Authority to back growth-stage startups in the the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.   The Riyadh-headquartered ......

