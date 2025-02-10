Saudi VC firm Suhail Ventures floats $50 mn fund

Premium
Suhail Ventures, a Saudi Arabia-based venture capital firm established last year, has launched a $50 million fund to back early-stage tech-focused startups in the kingdom and the Middle East region. The Dammam City-headquartered VC firm, named after one of the brightest stars in the sky, aims to back ventures in sectors ......
