Saudi VC firm Suhail Ventures floats $50 mn fund

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Suhail Ventures, a Saudi Arabia-based venture capital firm established last year, has launched a $50 million fund to back early-stage tech-focused startups in the kingdom and the Middle East region. The Dammam City-headquartered VC firm, named after one of the brightest stars in the sky, aims to back ventures in sectors ......