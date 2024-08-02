Saudi sovereign wealth fund signs $50 bn of MoUs with Chinese firms
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Saudi sovereign wealth fund signs $50 bn of MoUs with Chinese firms

Saudi sovereign wealth fund signs $50 bn of MoUs with Chinese firms

By Reuters

  • 02 Aug 2024
Saudi sovereign wealth fund signs $50 bn of MoUs with Chinese firms

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF has signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth a total of $50 billion with leading Chinese financial institutions, the fund said in a statement on Thursday.

The MoUs were signed with Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), Bank of China (BoC), China Construction Bank (CCB), China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation (SINOSURE), Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM), and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the statement added.

PIF said the MoUs covered areas of cooperation such as encouraging two-way capital flows via both debt and equity.

Advertisement

One of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has a sprawling portfolio of investments, from date farms to multinational conglomerates.

The kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 plan aims to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels to develop a vibrant private sector.

China said in July it was ready to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, energy resources, green development and the digital economy, and welcomed Saudi companies such as its sovereign wealth funds and oil giant Aramco to continue to "take root" in China.

Advertisement
PIFChinaMiddle EastSaudi Arabia

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bottomline: India1 Payments shrugs UPI competition worries as financials grow in FY24

Finance

Bottomline: India1 Payments shrugs UPI competition worries as financials grow in FY24

Premium
South African VC HAVAÍC marks first close of third pan-Africa fund

Finance

South African VC HAVAÍC marks first close of third pan-Africa fund

Saudi sovereign wealth fund signs $50 bn of MoUs with Chinese firms

Finance

Saudi sovereign wealth fund signs $50 bn of MoUs with Chinese firms

Premium
Nuveen-backed Aviom India in talks for fresh capital, may tap new global investor

Finance

Nuveen-backed Aviom India in talks for fresh capital, may tap new global investor

Premium
PE firm Amethis gets backing of returning French LP for third pan-African fund

Finance

PE firm Amethis gets backing of returning French LP for third pan-African fund

Clix Capital snags $26 mn from existing investors including Apollo Global

Finance

Clix Capital snags $26 mn from existing investors including Apollo Global

Advertisement