Saudi Arabia's Jada backs US fund in maiden venture debt LP bet

Premium
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed Jada Fund of Funds struck its first venture debt investment, its second one in the private credit space, in a US-based fund that offers specialised debt solutions for entrepreneurs in the tech and innovation space. It is also Jada’s second limited partner-style bet this year. ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.