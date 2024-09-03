Saudi PIF-backed Dussur sells stake in JV to GE Vernova
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Saudi PIF-backed Dussur sells stake in JV to GE Vernova

By Reuters

  • 03 Sep 2024
Saudi PIF-backed Dussur sells stake in JV to GE Vernova

U.S. power equipment maker GE Vernova said on Monday it has acquired the remaining ownership stake in a Saudi gas turbine producing joint venture from state-owned Dussur.

The former unit of General Electric had agreed with Dussur to set up the General Electric Saudi Advanced Turbines JV in 2017 in the eastern city of Dammam.

After buying Dussur's 55% stake in the JV, GE Vernova will be the sole owner of GESAT.

Advertisement

The JV has manufactured more than 200 gas turbine modules for power generation plants across 10 countries including Saudi Arabia, GE Vernova said.

"Dussur's decision to sell its shares to GE Vernova follows achieving the investment and development objectives of this investment in GESAT, the company has been able to employ and train a number of young national talents and transfer knowledge in the field of gas turbine technology,” said Dussur CEO Raed Alrayes in a statement.

Dussur, or Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (SAIIC), was established in 2016 by state firms Saudi Aramco, Public Investment Fund and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC).

Advertisement

It seeks to develop industrial sectors in Saudi Arabia as part of the government's plan to create jobs and diversify the oil-dependent economy.

The value of the deal was not disclosed by the companies.

Advertisement
Saudi ArabiaInternationalMiddle EastPIF

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Saudi PIF-backed Dussur sells stake in JV to GE Vernova

Manufacturing

Saudi PIF-backed Dussur sells stake in JV to GE Vernova

Premium
Gulf Capital marks second exit from its third private equity fund

Manufacturing

Gulf Capital marks second exit from its third private equity fund

Pro
ICICI Venture beats benchmark in new exit move

Manufacturing

ICICI Venture beats benchmark in new exit move

Premium
Edelweiss Alternatives bets on Indian socks maker

Manufacturing

Edelweiss Alternatives bets on Indian socks maker

Premium
Nedbank PE teaming up with South African investor to buy packaging firm

Manufacturing

Nedbank PE teaming up with South African investor to buy packaging firm

Reliance to more than double in size before end of decade, says Ambani

Manufacturing

Reliance to more than double in size before end of decade, says Ambani

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW