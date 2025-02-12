Saudi investor Joa Capital rolls out $80-mn fund
By Dilasha Seth

  • 12 Feb 2025
Joa Capital CEO Yousef AlYousefi

Joa Capital, a Saudi Arabia-based investment firm that backs companies operating in the infrastructure, finance, and technology industries through its venture capital fund, has floated a construction sector-focused investment vehicle.    The Riyadh-based investor launched the fund in partnership with Buildnow, a build-now-pay-later services provider founded in 2022. The fund has ......

