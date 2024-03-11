Satya MicroCapital taps returning investor to raise fresh capital

Premium Vivek Tiwari, MD and CEO, Satya MicroCapital

Satya MicroCapital Ltd, a Delhi-based microfinance institution backed by Japanese impact investor Gojo & Company Inc., is set to secure fresh capital from an international investor for the expansion of its loan portfolio. The lender, registered as a non-banking financial company-microfinance institution with the Reserve Bank of India, is raising ......